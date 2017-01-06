Zoe Saldana got a tattoo of her husband's face.

The 38-year-old actress - who has two-year-old twins Bowie and Cy with her spouse Marco Perego - has revealed that she got an inking of the artist on her side, to match the tattoo of her face that Marco has on his arm.

Speaking on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden', she said: ''We're those kind of people. Oh, come on, be happy for us. He's had my face on his arm, so it's only fair.

''You want it to be in a place that's private, that you only show when you're, like, in a bathing suit. We had this amazing artist, Mark Mahony, do the tattoo for us. And I've been wanting to get it for two years...but I finally got it. Because my husband has tattoos coming out of his ears, and every time we would go get a tattoo for me, he would, like, push me aside, and he would end up getting a brand new tattoo. So, two years later, I finally got the tattoo.''

Zoe also admitted that life with twins can be exhausting.

She said: ''I wish I could say that it's great. It's f**king bananas. We're losing our s**t...They're just bananas and they're gangsters, and they're literally 'living by night' because they don't f**king sleep.

''Everybody romanticises having twins - and we love it, we don't regret it - but let me just f**king tell you, the part that sucks about having twins is that you're catering to two people that are growing up at once at the same age, going through the same things, with different tempers. Like, opposite tempers. And so, when they fight, they look like two dudes fighting over a girl at a bar.''