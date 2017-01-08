Zoe Saldana used to put up her guard, but admits that changed when she met her now-husband, Marco Perego.
Zoe Saldana had never ''loved without fear'' until she met her husband.
The 'Live by Night' actress - who was previously in an 11-year relationship with entrepreneur Keith Britton and dated Bradley Cooper for over a year - always feared being rejected so couldn't fully commit to her romances, but things changed when she met Marco Perego, who she married in June 2013 after just a few months of dating.
She said: ''With Marco, it was the first time I had loved without fear. There had always been a sense of keeping my guard up and not wanting to be rejected or being the one to be left [in previous relationships], so I ended up only loving halfway. But one day I woke up and thought, 'I don't want to love this way - I feel so incomplete', and then the right person came along while I was making that decision.''
And the 38-year-old beauty - who has two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie with Marco - thinks some of her past relationships didn't work out because she fell in love with ''potential'', rather than ''reality''.
She said: ''I didn't date a lot before - I was always with people for long periods of time. But even when I was unhappy I didn't discuss it, maybe because I'm a wimp!
''But as a girl you hear the fairytales and learn to fall in love with potential as opposed to reality. I think, though, that had I accepted what the man was really like, I wouldn't have dated half the people I did.''
Zoe admits she can be ''withdrawn and pragmatic'' in her relationships, but artist Marco has helped her learn to relax and have more fun.
She told You magazine: ''I can be withdrawn, pragmatic, and it'll be my husband who says, 'Relax, please. How was your day? How was my day? I love you. You love me. Fantastic!'
''I was so rigid before I met him and he compelled me to laugh. He would tell me, 'Look, I'm not going to yell at you. I'm not going to cheat on you, hit you or take your money. Just relax.'
''Now I know how great it is to date a warm, cuddly person.''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
Love and family can be a difficult thing to manage. For Cam Stuart (Mark Ruffalo),...
While the story centres on twisted moral dilemmas, this 1970s-set thriller takes such a hesitant,...
Manolo has a lot of pressure forced upon him from his family regarding his future,...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
In Mexico, two best friends Manolo (Diego Luna) and Joaquin (Channing Tatum) fall in love...