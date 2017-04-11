Zoe Saldana is looking forward to the ''challenge'' of raising three sons.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star has two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and one-month-old Zen with her husband Marco Perego and having grown up in a ''family of women'', she is excited about raising three boys.

She told Australia's Stellar magazine: ''It's funny - people tell me this all the time, 'You have a house full of boys.' I'm excited, I'm curious, I'm nervous, but I'm accepting this challenge. I come from a family of women, of matriarchs, and we've survived many things. We've learnt. We've overcome. We've achieved.

''I'm just excited about this adventure and getting to explore the opposite sex from the inception. The moment I found out I was pregnant with twin boys [Cy and Bowie, now two-years-old], I thought I was empathetic towards men [already, but] the empathy that grew in me and the curiosity to get to know men more is infinite.''

Meanwhile, Zoe previously revealed she wants to encourage people to seek ''alternative ways'' to start a family.

She said: ''This is something we're being very meticulous about because of the process of how we completed our family.

''When we're there, when the time comes and our third baby is a little older, and all the forces that helped us have him with us are comfortable then we will share it because we know it would be very positive and inspiring to many families that are looking to complete themselves and are not able to do it in the conventional way.

''Seeking alternative ways to start a family should be encouraged, should be empowered and I think we should spread that education, that information out there, when the time is right.''