Zoe Saldana says she is looking forward to the ''challenge'' of raising three sons, having grown up in a ''family of women''.
Zoe Saldana is looking forward to the ''challenge'' of raising three sons.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star has two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and one-month-old Zen with her husband Marco Perego and having grown up in a ''family of women'', she is excited about raising three boys.
She told Australia's Stellar magazine: ''It's funny - people tell me this all the time, 'You have a house full of boys.' I'm excited, I'm curious, I'm nervous, but I'm accepting this challenge. I come from a family of women, of matriarchs, and we've survived many things. We've learnt. We've overcome. We've achieved.
''I'm just excited about this adventure and getting to explore the opposite sex from the inception. The moment I found out I was pregnant with twin boys [Cy and Bowie, now two-years-old], I thought I was empathetic towards men [already, but] the empathy that grew in me and the curiosity to get to know men more is infinite.''
Meanwhile, Zoe previously revealed she wants to encourage people to seek ''alternative ways'' to start a family.
She said: ''This is something we're being very meticulous about because of the process of how we completed our family.
''When we're there, when the time comes and our third baby is a little older, and all the forces that helped us have him with us are comfortable then we will share it because we know it would be very positive and inspiring to many families that are looking to complete themselves and are not able to do it in the conventional way.
''Seeking alternative ways to start a family should be encouraged, should be empowered and I think we should spread that education, that information out there, when the time is right.''
The character won't just play the role of a fool...
The series won't follow in the footsteps of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones'.
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
Love and family can be a difficult thing to manage. For Cam Stuart (Mark Ruffalo),...
While the story centres on twisted moral dilemmas, this 1970s-set thriller takes such a hesitant,...
Manolo has a lot of pressure forced upon him from his family regarding his future,...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...