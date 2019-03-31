Zoe Saldana is ''happy'' James Gunn has been reinstated as director of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.

The 40-year-old actress is ''so proud'' of Disney for backtracking on their previous decision to axe the filmmaker from the franchise over controversial jokes he made almost a decade ago resurfaced on Twitter and thinks the company have set a great example.

She said: ''I'm proud of him. I'm happy that he's coming back. I'm so proud of Disney, actually, that all the leaders right now behind that big corporation decided to lead by example, and spreading the word and the message of redemption is important.''

Zoe is also impressed with the way Disney has embraced representation and is delighted with the success of both 'Captain Marvel' - which features Brie Larson in the lead role - and 'Black Panther'.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I loved ['Captain Marvel'] so much. I'm so proud of her, I'm so proud of Marvel Studios/

''I'm also so happy that the public received it and they really supported it, because that was the main part of this whole equation. We need to go and support these movies with female leads in order for our corporations to understand that there is business in investing in female narratives.

''It's better representative of what America is today. It's no longer that shift of, 'Oh, can you allow this to happen?' It's more like you have to do it because if you don't you're neglecting 49 percent of your audience.''

After James was rehired earlier this month, the director took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message of thanks for the support he'd received.

He posted: ''I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months. I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be.

''I deeply appreciate Disney's decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.''