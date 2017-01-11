Zoe Saldana has confirmed reports she's reprising her Guardians of the Galaxy character for an upcoming Avengers movie.
The actress has let it slip she will play Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War in a new MTV interview.
"I don't know when they're going to let me see it (script)," she said. "I'm not looking forward to the five hours of green make-up, but every time I arrive on set, I'm so happy and lucky to be there.
"I'm curious to see how they are going to portray us, but the good thing that keeps me relaxed is that these directors (Anthony and Joe Russo) are good. They have a really good pedigree. Their last movie (Captain America: Civil War) was... I liked it. I liked their choices. And everyone that worked with them really had a great experience.
"And (Guardians director) James Gunn is a producer on it, so I know he won't ever let the integrity of what he's created for the Guardians ever become compromised. So I'm at ease. Plus, I love Marvel producers; they're all great; they all want us to win."
Zoe will also play Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, which is released in May (17).
Avengers: Infinity War will hit cinemas a year later, in May, 2018.
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
Love and family can be a difficult thing to manage. For Cam Stuart (Mark Ruffalo),...
While the story centres on twisted moral dilemmas, this 1970s-set thriller takes such a hesitant,...
Manolo has a lot of pressure forced upon him from his family regarding his future,...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
In Mexico, two best friends Manolo (Diego Luna) and Joaquin (Channing Tatum) fall in love...