Zoe Saldana is ''accepting the challenge'' of raising three sons.

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' star has twins Cy and Bowie, five, and three-year-old Zen with her husband Marco Perego, and has said that whilst she would have loved a baby girl, she isn't planning on having a fourth child and will instead face the ''challenge'' of bringing up three boys.

She said: ''The third one was supposed to be [a daughter] and then my husband just doesn't give any girls. I would have been great as a mother of daughters, but the universe, in its irony, and how I became a mom of three boys in the post-#MeToo movement [means] I'm accepting the challenge.''

The 41-year-old beauty is ''having such a wonderful time'' as a mother to three sons, because she is keen to make sure the tots grow up to respect women.

She added: ''I get to witness and really nurture a young boy before he turns into a man, and I think that that's the task for us mothers, as well.

''We also have to take into account that these men that committed a whole bunch of atrocities towards women had mothers at home that were raising them. We've been active participants in either the neglect or in the instalment of bad habits, so I'm paying really close attention and I'm accepting the challenge.''

Zoe and Marco are also teaching their sons not to conform to gender stereotypes.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actress explained: ''[We] allow our boys to be vulnerable and sensible and not just allowing them to fight physically because, 'Oh, boys will be boys' - those kinds of terms just don't exist in our home.

'''Daddy's little girl' and 'Mama's boys,' we don't have that. My husband is the father and I'm the mother, but we are [both active] participants in the upbringing of [our kids] and that's really important.''

And the beauty says the only downside to raising her children is watching them grow up, as following Zen's recent potty training, Zoe misses not having ''any babies'' in the house.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''The cost of diapers has reduced dramatically in our home and its been five years. Even though I'm not going to miss smelling certain scents around the house, I do miss the fact that I don't have any babies now. I have three boys and so now we're getting acquainted in this new phase in their lives. Every moment is a treat, and you don't want to miss anything.''