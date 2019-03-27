A remake of 'The Craft' is reportedly in the works.

The cult 1996 teen thriller will be remade at Blumhouse and Columbia Pictures with actress, director and writer Zoe Lister-Jones on board to helm the project and co-write the script, according to Deadline.

The original film followed Sarah (Robin Tunney) who discovers she has a telekinetic gift after transferring to a Catholic high school in Los Angeles.

Her supernatural powers are noticed by three aspiring witches; Bonnie (Neve Campbell), Rochelle (Rachel True) and Nancy (Fairuza Balk) and the group soon become a dangerously powerful coven.

According to a Production Weekly, shooting will begin in July and a brief description of the project read: ''A remake of the 1996 supernatural teen thriller. When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie & quickly becomes the fourth member of their Clique. Hannah soon learns that she somehow brings great power to the quartet.''

Although the main characters' names have been changed, further details on the reboot are being kept under wraps.

Blumhouse and Columbia are co-financing the latest version of the picture and Daniel Casey will serve as co-writer to Zoe.

Neve, 45, previously reflected on her iconic role as the troubled head witch Bonnie and the 'Scream' star insisted she had no idea how much of a ''cult classic'' the movie had become.

She said: ''I went to a 20-year reunion screening of 'The Craft' at the Hollywood Cemetery with Rachel True and Robin Tunney, and Andy Fleming, our director.

''It was pretty insane. Everyone was in costumes - wearing our school uniforms ... and getting a little drunk. Having a lot of fun, screaming the lines at the screen. I don't think I had ever realised what a cult kind of movie it was. What a cult classic it was. So that was a lot of fun to see.''