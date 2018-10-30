Zoe Kravitz used her fame to land her dream home.

The 29-year-old actress insists she ''never'' tries to benefit from her celebrity, but when she was competing with another buyer for an apartment that she initially thought was ''out of [her] price range'', she had an advantage when she viewed the property and spotted 'Divergent' posters on the walls of the owners' teenage daughter's bedroom.

She admitted: ''I was like, 'Finally, this movie's gonna do something for me!'

''I never, ever do this, but I said, 'Look, I see your kid likes this thing. I'm in these movies. Your kid can come to the premiere, I'll have everyone sign books -- whatever you want.' ''

Zoe - who got engaged to Karl Glusman in February after two years of dating - turns 30 in December and she's ''excited'' to be starting a new decade in her life, even if it means making more mistakes.

She said: ''Your twenties are fun, but they're such a mess! Making mistakes, not knowing what you want, being a little bit of an asshole.

''I'm excited for my thirties, because I have a better sense of who I am and what my intention is with art and how to execute it. I'm sure I'll make more mistakes. But that's OK. We're all beautiful messes.''

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress can next be seen on the small screen in a new version of 'High Fidelity', and she's excited about bringing out the ''music nerd'' side of her in her portrayal of a record store clerk, who was played by John Cusack in the 2000 movie.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I always related to that character. Just this neurotic mess of a person who can't get out of her own way.

''It's ironic to me that in a lot of stories men are the complicated, layered characters, when I think women are the most complicated and the most layered. We're supposed to be perfect and take care of everyone, but sometimes we fall apart and we're a big ol' mess. If you don't see that, you wonder, 'Am I the only one who's a f***in' mess?'

''I get to produce, write, direct an episode. And I'm a genuine music nerd, so I'm excited to introduce older music to younger people.''