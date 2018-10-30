Zoe Kravitz ''never'' takes advantage of her fame but her appearance in the 'Divergent' series helped her buy her dream home.
Zoe Kravitz used her fame to land her dream home.
The 29-year-old actress insists she ''never'' tries to benefit from her celebrity, but when she was competing with another buyer for an apartment that she initially thought was ''out of [her] price range'', she had an advantage when she viewed the property and spotted 'Divergent' posters on the walls of the owners' teenage daughter's bedroom.
She admitted: ''I was like, 'Finally, this movie's gonna do something for me!'
''I never, ever do this, but I said, 'Look, I see your kid likes this thing. I'm in these movies. Your kid can come to the premiere, I'll have everyone sign books -- whatever you want.' ''
Zoe - who got engaged to Karl Glusman in February after two years of dating - turns 30 in December and she's ''excited'' to be starting a new decade in her life, even if it means making more mistakes.
She said: ''Your twenties are fun, but they're such a mess! Making mistakes, not knowing what you want, being a little bit of an asshole.
''I'm excited for my thirties, because I have a better sense of who I am and what my intention is with art and how to execute it. I'm sure I'll make more mistakes. But that's OK. We're all beautiful messes.''
The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress can next be seen on the small screen in a new version of 'High Fidelity', and she's excited about bringing out the ''music nerd'' side of her in her portrayal of a record store clerk, who was played by John Cusack in the 2000 movie.
She told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I always related to that character. Just this neurotic mess of a person who can't get out of her own way.
''It's ironic to me that in a lot of stories men are the complicated, layered characters, when I think women are the most complicated and the most layered. We're supposed to be perfect and take care of everyone, but sometimes we fall apart and we're a big ol' mess. If you don't see that, you wonder, 'Am I the only one who's a f***in' mess?'
''I get to produce, write, direct an episode. And I'm a genuine music nerd, so I'm excited to introduce older music to younger people.''
