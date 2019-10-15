Zoe Kravitz has been cast as Catwoman in 'The Batman'.

The 30-year-old actress will star opposite Robert Pattinson, who will play Batman/Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' upcoming Warner Bros / DC Comics movie after she was chosen from the shortlist including Zazie Beetz, Eiza Gonzalez and Alicia Vikander.

Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry have all previously played Catwoman/ Selina Kyle on the big screen.

After the casting news was announced, Zoe's stepfather Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, took to Instagram to praise the star.

He wrote: ''I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear (sic).''

And Zoe replied: ''LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on.''

Meanwhile, Reeves is reportedly hoping to include many villains in the film as he plans to make a trilogy.

According to Forbes, The Joker, Two-Face and Hugo Strange and Robin will feature in the film.

However, Batman's arch-nemesis will not be played by Joaquin Phoenix, who plays 'Joker' in the origin film of the same name.

'Joker' director Todd Phillips ruled out the possibility of Joaquin's Joker crossing paths with Robert's Batman.

He said recently: ''No. Definitely not. Oddly, in the States, comic books are our Shakespeare it seems, and you can do many, many versions of 'Hamlet.

''There'll be many more Jokers, I'm sure in the future.''

Jonah Hill is in talks to play The Riddler, whilst Rihanna is reportedly in the running to play to Poison Ivy.

Jeffrey Wright is also said to be in talks to play Commissioner James Gordon, the head of Gotham City police.

Meanwhile, Robert, who has taken over the cape from Ben Affleck, admitted that he was ''upset''' when news of him playing Batman leaked early.

He said: ''When that thing leaked, I was f***ing furious. Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.''