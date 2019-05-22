Zoe Kravitz has reportedly tied the knot with Karl Glusman.

The 30-year-old actress has been engaged to Karl for over a year, and although they were just one month away from their planned wedding ceremony in France in June, sources have claimed they couldn't wait any longer and recently tied the knot in secret.

Insiders told Us Weekly magazine Zoe and Karl, 31, are ''legally married,'' but are still planning to host their traditional ceremony next month.

Sources didn't say when the pair tied the knot, as the couple - who met at a bar in 2016 - are notoriously private about their personal lives.

The 'Big Little Lies' star got engaged to Karl in February 2018, but waited until October that year to reveal the news to the public.

She said at the time: ''Oh yeah, I'm engaged. I haven't told anyone yet. I mean, I haven't told the world. He nailed it. And I love that it wasn't this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.''

And in January, the actress admitted she was starting to piece together her big day, but found planning ''intimidating''.

She said: ''I'm planning, slowly but surely. It's a little intimidating, but I'm excited. And I'm just starting to put everything together. So ... wish me luck!''

The 'Rough Night' actress also thinks this year marks a ''fresh start'' for her, after turning 30 and starting the next chapter in her life with Karl.

She added: ''It just feels like a big fresh start - turning 30, getting married, writing on the show, producing. It's like everything's a level deeper than it used to be.

''[I want to be] doing less things, but doing them better. Instead of doing a bunch of projects, I'd like to develop one project, which takes longer, but feels so much more rewarding, especially when you're getting something made that probably wouldn't have been made otherwise.

''That, and then also just really trying to enjoy life and take the time to spend time with people who I love.''