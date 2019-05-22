Zoe Kravitz has reportedly tied the knot with Karl Glusman in secret, but sources say the pair will still host a larger ceremony for family and friends next month.
Zoe Kravitz has reportedly tied the knot with Karl Glusman.
The 30-year-old actress has been engaged to Karl for over a year, and although they were just one month away from their planned wedding ceremony in France in June, sources have claimed they couldn't wait any longer and recently tied the knot in secret.
Insiders told Us Weekly magazine Zoe and Karl, 31, are ''legally married,'' but are still planning to host their traditional ceremony next month.
Sources didn't say when the pair tied the knot, as the couple - who met at a bar in 2016 - are notoriously private about their personal lives.
The 'Big Little Lies' star got engaged to Karl in February 2018, but waited until October that year to reveal the news to the public.
She said at the time: ''Oh yeah, I'm engaged. I haven't told anyone yet. I mean, I haven't told the world. He nailed it. And I love that it wasn't this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.''
And in January, the actress admitted she was starting to piece together her big day, but found planning ''intimidating''.
She said: ''I'm planning, slowly but surely. It's a little intimidating, but I'm excited. And I'm just starting to put everything together. So ... wish me luck!''
The 'Rough Night' actress also thinks this year marks a ''fresh start'' for her, after turning 30 and starting the next chapter in her life with Karl.
She added: ''It just feels like a big fresh start - turning 30, getting married, writing on the show, producing. It's like everything's a level deeper than it used to be.
''[I want to be] doing less things, but doing them better. Instead of doing a bunch of projects, I'd like to develop one project, which takes longer, but feels so much more rewarding, especially when you're getting something made that probably wouldn't have been made otherwise.
''That, and then also just really trying to enjoy life and take the time to spend time with people who I love.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
If you decide to marry, your hen do should be an event you only do...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
Malcolm Adecombi is not having such a good time in high school. He's constantly bullied...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...