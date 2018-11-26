Zoe Kravitz thinks being a Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador is ''empowering''.

The 29-year-old actress is taking her second turn fronting a campaign for the luxury jewellery brand and the star has praised the iconic retailer and thinks their latest holiday-themed film - which sees her become lost in a fantasy world of presents - had ''elements of magic''.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, she said: ''I always love when people are grateful with the way that they present their product, you know, and especially being a holiday campaign there's kind of these elements of magic I think that we all associate the holidays with.

''I thought that was interesting to rethink what that magic is, you know, which is really kind of the same idea when it comes to holidays.

''The whole idea of going down the rabbit hole, you know, the Alice in Wonderland concept was something I just loved.

''And it also felt kind of empowering; it's not about someone getting a gift or a man giving a woman a gift, its a little adventure that someone goes on, on her own which is something that I like.

''You don't have to wait for someone to buy you your gift; you can always go down the rabbit hole and buy your own, if you want.''

It's not the first time the 'Big Little Lies' actress has worked with the brand, and she feels that Tiffany ''appreciate'' her and don't want to ''change'' who she is.

She said: ''Whenever I work with a brand I always try and suss out if they want to manipulate or change me to buy and sell a product.

''The brands I've worked with so far have all been brands that I feel appreciate me for me and they don't want me to have to change who I am in order to represent their brand.''