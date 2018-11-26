Zoe Kravitz is taking her second turn fronting a campaign for Tiffany & Co.and thinks being their brand ambassador is 'empowering'.
Zoe Kravitz thinks being a Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador is ''empowering''.
The 29-year-old actress is taking her second turn fronting a campaign for the luxury jewellery brand and the star has praised the iconic retailer and thinks their latest holiday-themed film - which sees her become lost in a fantasy world of presents - had ''elements of magic''.
In an interview with Vogue Australia, she said: ''I always love when people are grateful with the way that they present their product, you know, and especially being a holiday campaign there's kind of these elements of magic I think that we all associate the holidays with.
''I thought that was interesting to rethink what that magic is, you know, which is really kind of the same idea when it comes to holidays.
''The whole idea of going down the rabbit hole, you know, the Alice in Wonderland concept was something I just loved.
''And it also felt kind of empowering; it's not about someone getting a gift or a man giving a woman a gift, its a little adventure that someone goes on, on her own which is something that I like.
''You don't have to wait for someone to buy you your gift; you can always go down the rabbit hole and buy your own, if you want.''
It's not the first time the 'Big Little Lies' actress has worked with the brand, and she feels that Tiffany ''appreciate'' her and don't want to ''change'' who she is.
She said: ''Whenever I work with a brand I always try and suss out if they want to manipulate or change me to buy and sell a product.
''The brands I've worked with so far have all been brands that I feel appreciate me for me and they don't want me to have to change who I am in order to represent their brand.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
If you decide to marry, your hen do should be an event you only do...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
Malcolm Adecombi is not having such a good time in high school. He's constantly bullied...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...