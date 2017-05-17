Zoe Kravitz believes people look ''stale'' if they are clad entirely in designer clothes.

The 28-year-old actress believes ''too much of anything'' does not work well with an outfit, and she thinks it is essential for people to find a ''balance'' with their style instead of being dressed head to toe in a luxury label or in certain garments that are part of one trend.

Speaking about her thoughts on fashion, the 'Big Little Lies' star - who played the role of Bonnie Carlson in the popular drama series - told Allure magazine: ''I think too much of anything doesn't work -- like if everything you wear is expensive-looking, you look stale. And if everything you wear is ripped and falling apart, you look crazy.

''I like when you can find a balance.''

And the star - who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz - has admitted she prefers to ''contrast'' her outfit, and she strives to feel comfortable in what she wears because she thinks feeling ''uncomfortable'' in any attire is ''not attractive''.

She explained: ''I've always liked contrasts, contradiction.

''I live in New York City. I walk around. I have to be comfortable. You don't look cool or sexy if you're uncomfortable; it's not attractive.''

Zoe has recently dyed her hair platinum blonde, and although the star has admitted the hair make-over was for work purposes she plans to keep the hair colour for ''as long'' as possible.

Speaking about her light-coloured tresses, she said: ''The platinum's fun. It's work. But it's something I've always wanted to do. I'll stick with it as long as I can.''

Meanwhile Zoe was announced as Yves Saint Laurent's beauty muse in May 2016, and she has revealed she has a ''really great relationship'' with the designer brand who are ''very supportive'' of her.

She said: ''I've had a contract with YSL Beauty for about a year. That's been a really great relationship; they've been very supportive of me. It's nice to find a brand that wants to elevate you as opposed to change you to try to fit what they're trying to sell.''