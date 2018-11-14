Zoe Kravitz claims Lily Allen ''attacked'' her with a kiss.

The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' insists she never ''wanted'' to lock lips with the 33-year-old pop star, who revealed details of their 2014 smooch - which happened while the 'Smile' singer was still married to Sam Cooper - in her recent autobiography.

Asked if Lily, 33, had called to warn her that she was going to mention the kiss in 'My Thoughts Exactly', Zoe told a caller on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen': ''Who's Lily Allen?''

Her co-star Eddie Redmayne then interjected to say he ''loves'' Lily, calling her the ''voice of a generation'', only for Zoe to reply: ''No, you don't [love her].''

She then continued: ''If by kissing she means attacking, then yes, she kissed me. She attacked me. [It was portrayed in the book] like I wanted it.''

And the 'Big Little Lies' actress - who is engaged to Karl Glusman - threw further shade at Lily when she was asked if she'd read the 'Not Fair' hitmaker's memoir.

She quipped: ''I don't think anybody read the book.''

Lily - who has daughters Ethel, six, and Marnie, five, with her now ex-husband Sam - wrote in her book about how she and Zoe ''ended up kissing'' at a party after a show on her US tour and claimed the 29-year-old star had also ''got down'' with A$AP Rocky.

She recalled: ''For my New York shows, Zoe Kravitz and her band Lolawolf supported me, so I got to know Zoe a bit. We became friends.

''Later in the tour, when we were in Washington, the girls and their nanny, Jess, came out to visit me for a few days, but I had to go back to New York for a day or so for work.

''Zoe and I went out partying and ended up kissing. I heard that later that same night she'd got down with A$AP Rocky. Go girl, I thought.''