Zoe Kravitz thinks having Botox injections to stop sweating is ''dumb'' and the ''scariest'' thing she's ever heard.
The 'Big Little Lies' actress hit out at the trend for the procedure, insisting it is a ''scary'' concept and urged her fans not to try it because they need to perspire.
Asked what beauty trends shock her, she told America's Vogue magazine: ''Botox for sweat. That is the dumbest, scariest thing I've ever heard. Don't do that--sweating is key.''
Although the 30-year-old actress didn't single out anyone in particular with her comments, Chrissy Teigen recently admitted she'd had the injection to stop herself sweating.
She wrote over a clip of her being injected: ''@drjasondiamond is my favorite human. ''BOTOXED MY ARMPITS.
''TRULY BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE.
''I can wear silk again without soaking woohoo! (sic)''
In the video, the 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 14 months, with 'All of Me' hitmaker husband John Legend - shared how painless it was and breathed a sigh of relief as she admitted she was scared.
She said: ''That really isn't anything.
''It looked very frightening.''
And the doctor told her: ''That's it.''
Although it was her first time having Botox under arms, Chrissy previously revealed she had her armpit ''sucked out'' to make her ''feel better in dresses''.
She shared: ''I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things.
''It's a big secret, but I don't care.
''It was nine years ago or so.
''And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again.''
However, Chrissy admitted that it was ''the dumbest'' thing she's ever done.
She continued: ''It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.''
