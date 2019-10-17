Zoe Kravitz prefers to keep her hair natural.

The 30-year-old actress has experimented with a number of different styles over the years but has learned to embrace her natural hair.

She told Refinery29: ''The struggle's always been real for me and my hair. The options can seem limited when you have a kinkier texture. I really prefer my hair being natural.''

Hairstylist Nikki Nelms - who has worked with Zoe since 2013 - says Zoe is becoming more confident about experimenting with her natural look.

She said: ''She's super open to change and not that attached to anything. She's open to length or cutting it, darkening or bleaching. When you're open, you can experience more.''

Zoe also revealed she tries to adopt the natural approach when it comes to make-up too.

The YSL Beauty brand ambassador said: ''It shouldn't be something you use to cover up. And I feel like YSL Beauty isn't asking me to cover myself up or be something I'm not. Make-up should highlight your individuality.

''Their foundations are great, Touche Éclat is like 24 hours of sleep in a pen that you can put in your pocket. You just have to learn what works for you, and learn what doesn't.''