Zoe Kravitz was ''incredibly emotional'' during her wedding over the weekend.

The 'Big Little Lies' star tied the knot with Karl Glusman at her father Lenny Kravitz's home in France over the weekend, and although she and Karl had already legally married in secret last month, sources say she was still ''emotional'' and she said her vows again in front of her family and friends.

An insider said: ''Despite the fact that Zoe and Karl had already tied the knot, Zoe was incredibly emotional throughout the ceremony. She was touched that so that so many of her loved ones had made it to Paris to celebrate her big day.''

Lenny was particularly ''thrilled'' about the union, and used the family gathering to chat with his ''good friend'' Jason Momoa, who is now married to Lenny's ex-wife Lisa Bonet, who is also Zoe's mother.

The source added: ''Lenny was thrilled his daughter decided to have her wedding at his home in Paris. He was gushing about how happy he was she had found the love of her life, and how proud he was of all her incredible accomplishments. During the party, the champagne flowed and Lenny and Jason, who are good friends, chatted and both agreed they loved Karl.''

The 30-year-old beauty's wedding was also attended by her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the insider said: ''Zoe started planning her wedding details last year because she wanted to ensure she got every detail just right. Zoe's preparation for her wedding wasn't easy between setting it up overseas and keeping everything secret - it took effort! They wanted to keep the date and guest list private and also had to give everyone advance notice since it was a big trip. They truly wanted to make sure all their loved ones could make it.

''There was such an outpouring of love, and she kept thanking all of her guests for making the trip. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley all had a chance to be together and enjoy her special day away from work. They all have bonded so much during the making of 'Big Little Lies' and this was an opportunity to let loose and truly enjoy themselves.''