Zoe Kravitz admits every day is a ''battle'' in her eating disorder recovery.

The 'Big Little Lies' actress has ''struggled'' in the past with anorexia and bulimia and admitted that despite the support she had around her, she couldn't get better until she was ready to and she takes her recovery one day at a time.

She said: ''As someone who has struggled with bulimia and anorexia, all I can say is be gentle with yourself.

''The most important thing is you have to be the one who wants to get better.

''Even after being supported by family and friends, and going to therapy, it wasn't until I got so tired of torturing my body and mind that I made a deal with myself to try and silence all the negative voices.

''I still have to remember that I've made this promise because recovery is an ongoing thing.

''That's vital for everyone to hear because you could be fine for years and then have a relapse.

''People think, 'If I'm not totally better, I'm weak', but the truth is, it's a battle. Think one day at a time, allow yourself to struggle and keep your goal of being healthy at the forefront of your mind.''

And the 30-year-old actress admitted she still finds herself plagued by ''unhealthy'' thoughts.

She told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: ''I have days when I realise, 'OK, I'm focusing too much on what I've eaten or how I look', and though thoughts are just unhealthy.

''What's important is that I eat when I'm hungry, take care of myself and work out.''

Zoe is pleased that people are more open about speaking about mental health these days.

She said: ''I love that it's something we're focusing more on, because for a long time mental health was something people thought a) wasn't important and b) could be fixed with just medication.

''It's essential to get to the root of what's going on inside and not numb their feelings.

''Spending time with your family, going outside, and breathing fresh air - these little things can make a big difference.''