Zoe Kravitz says her ''cool'' parents made her feel insecure.

The 29-year-old actress is the daughter of music legend Lenny Kravitz and 'The Cosby Show' star Lisa Bonet, and has said that having parents who were ''so cool'' made her think she's ''really not cool''.

She said: ''When your mom and dad are both so cool but you're not, I think maybe that's where I get this idea that I'm really not cool. That has stuck with me for ever.''

The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' star even admitted she had a hard time ''loving herself'' during her teenage years, because she was ''intimidated'' by how beautiful her mother is.

She added: ''I had a really hard time when I was 16, 17, 18. Just loving myself. My mother's a beautiful woman and I think, in some way, I felt intimidated by that sometimes.''

Zoe felt so ''pressured'' to look good, that she fell into struggles with anorexia and bulimia, which she was still fighting until five years ago.

She said: ''I don't think it was about the fame, but I think it was definitely about being around that world, seeing that world. I felt pressured.''

And when she wasn't feeling the pressure from her mother, Zoe admits she sometimes struggled with her father being away on tour.

She said: ''He wasn't absent but he was working a lot. I didn't feel abandoned or anything. But when you're at that age and someone comes and goes, it feels like Santa Claus or something - it's this event.''

To the 'Big Little Lies' star, being ''hot'' now means to be ''comfortable with who [you] are.''

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, she said: ''To me 'hot' means someone who's vibrant and confident and comfortable with who they are. Young Mick Jagger. Aretha Franklin. When somebody allows themselves to be who they are unapologetically - and they're a good person - that's really hot.''