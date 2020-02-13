Zoe Kravitz praises her father Lenny Kravitz's ''beautiful'' wedding speech.

The 'Big Little Lies' star tied the knot with Karl Glusman last year, and has said she was left ''in tears'' when her famous musician father Lenny gave a moving speech, which she said was so good it ''made the night''.

She recalled during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon': ''It was funny because I planned this wedding very well and the one thing I didn't really think about was speeches just because, I don't know, it totally slipped my mind. The night before, I was like, I guess I should probably ask you guys to say something?

''And so, the next day at the wedding, my mom [Lisa Bonet] opens like a journal and she's written something beautiful and my dad said when he saw that, he was like, 'S**t.'

''[But my dad's speech] was beautiful. He went up and gave one of the most beautiful speeches I've ever heard and I was in tears and it kind of made the night.''

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actress recently said she loves the ''safety'' of her marriage to Karl, whom she married in June before holding an official ceremony in France in July.

The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' actress said: ''I'm used to my family living in different cities, yet we stay close while all doing our own things.

''Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we've been together for a few years now, and we know where we are. If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out of the door. The commitment feels safe.''

Zoe and Karl's wedding was previously described as ''emotional'' by insiders.

Once source said: ''Despite the fact that Zoe and Karl had already tied the knot, Zoe was incredibly emotional throughout the ceremony. She was touched that so that so many of her loved ones had made it to Paris to celebrate her big day.''