Zoe Kravitz needs a rough massage to ease her tension.

The 29-year-old star turns to massage whenever she is feeling stressed or worn out, but prefers a rigorous body rubdown rather than gentle strokes.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''I like massages, but not necessarily relaxing ones. I'm always travelling or working out, so in Los Angeles I see a body worker to break up all of that tension.''

However, when she does get time to relax in between shooting Season 2 of 'Big Little Lies', the beauty admitted she does like to go to an ''all women'' spa to spend some time unwinding.

She explained: ''There's a Korean spa I love in LA that's all women, I like to go by myself and spend hours there.''

The actress-and-model - the daughter of rock musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet - also revealed that likes to keep fit without the need of a ''fancy'' personal trainer, as she enjoys the alone time her gym fix provides her.

She said: ''I don't have a trainer; working out is my alone time. Depending on where I am, I go on runs or hikes or do the elliptical at the gym. I don't get too fancy.''

Despite her celebrity status, the star admitted that she still suffers with problem skin when she gets stressed and credits her mum for teaching her how to look after her skin.

She swears by Chorella-Algae Facial Mask by ISUN, calling the product a ''go-to treatment'' and said: ''My skin gets angry if I'm stressed out, so I'll do a mask to clear it up. My mum got me into skincare at a very young age.''