Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman have tied the knot - again.

The couple legally wed earlier this year but have said their vows in front of family and friends at Zoe's father Lenny Kravitz's home in Paris, France.

Zoe and Karl tied the knot in front of her parents Lenny and Lisa Bonet and her step-dad Jason Momoa. Her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars - Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley - were also in attendance as well as Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne, Denzel Washington, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Meanwhile, Lenny previously confessed Zoe's wedding will be ''emotional'' because his mother Roxie Roker - who passed away in 1995 - had always wanted to see Zoe get married.

He said: ''When that happens it'll be a trip, and emotional for all the reasons anybody would understand, but also because that's the one thing my mother talked about before she died, that she wanted to live long enough to see her granddaughter get married ... When my mother passed [Zoe] was young. She remembers her, and has really fond memories, but it didn't get to the point where they'd get into deep conversation ...

''Love, respect, and hard work, honour, and discipline, all the stuff I learned. And thankfully, Zoë got to experience my grandfather the last three years of his life deeply because he lived with us for the last three years of his life. She's amazing, and she's all the things that I would have hoped for. I'm a dad you know, but we're friends. We're very close. We talk about everything. We don't hide things from each other.''