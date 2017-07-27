Zoe Kravitz, Elle Fanning and Janelle Monae are the new faces of Tiffany and Co.'s Autumn/Winter 2017 campaign.
The 28-year-old actress has joined forces with the luxury accessories line and fronts the brand's new There's Only One advertisement, alongside fellow movie stars Elle Fanning and Janelle Monae.
The 'Big Little Lies' star shared the news on social media, which saw her post an image of her sporting a dazzling pair of dangly earrings and pendants in the commercial.
Zoe - who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz - captioned the Instagram post: '' Zoe + Tiffany Fall Campaign = #TheresOnlyOne
@tiffanyandco (sic).''
And Elle, 19, is ''thrilled'' she has been handpicked to represent the designer brand.
The 'The Neon Demons' star also shared an image of her in the commercial on her photo-sharing site, which she captioned: ''Thrilled to partner with Tiffany on their new Fall campaign! #TheresOnlyOne @tiffanyandco (sic).''
Janelle took to her social media platform to share the news, and beside the photograph of her sporting the bejewelled accessories she wrote: '' Monáe & Tiffany collab . Fall Campaign #TheresOnlyOne@TiffanyandCo Stay #Timeless Stay #Innovative (sic).''
The trio are also joined in the campaign artistry with Bolshoi Ballet dancer David Hallberg, the 34-year-old musician Annie Clark - who is also known as St. Vincent - as well as Cameron Russell.
The campaign for Tiffany and Co. was shot by photographers Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.
Tiffany and Co.'s chief artistic officer, Reed Krakoff, re-designed the brand's signature item the stamped pendant with an additional modification, and the capsule, as well as the accompany artistry, marks Reed's first project for the fashion house.
The creative mastermind believes the campaign captures the ''unique style of each talent''.
Speaking about the commercial, he said: ''Tiffany has always stood for the ideals of creativity, passion and optimism. These portraits epitomize individuality, embracing the natural beauty and unique style of each talent.''
