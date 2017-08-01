Zoe Kravitz has been announced as the global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.

The 28-year-old actress has been handpicked to represent the luxury label after she joined forces with the company in May this year as the brand's muse.

As part of the blonde-haired beauty's role with the prestigious fashion house she will front their upcoming campaigns, including YSL's forthcoming Tatouage Couture collection later this summer.

And Zoe - who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz - has admitted she has ''always'' been a huge fan of Yves Saint Laurent because they combine ''the chicest of styles with a raw edge''.

Speaking about the cosmetics company, she said: ''YSL Beauty has always been one of my favourite brands. Their ability to combine the chicest of styles with a raw edge has always been to me one of the best ways to express yourself through fashion and beauty.''

And Zoe is ''very excited'' to be collaborating with the ''legendary and timeless company''.

She said: ''I'm very excited to work with this legendary and timeless company.''

The 'Big Little Lies' is also a huge supporter of YSL Beauty because nothing is ''forced [and] nothing is fake'', as all of their products are ''bold''.

She continued: ''Nothing is forced, nothing is fake but everything is bold, strong and unafraid.''

However, the star has revealed she has had beauty blunders in the past, which has seen stylists apply ''a bunch of light-coloured make-up'' to her face, which do not match her complexion.

She previously said: ''I've had [make-up artists] not even bring the right colours for me and then try to put it on. It's OK if you haven't done a lot of darker skin -- but people not wanting to respect and acknowledge that there is something different going on here?

''And you can't just put a bunch of light-coloured makeup or a bunch of products that work for straight hair [on me].