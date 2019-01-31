Zoe Kravitz is finding wedding planning ''intimidating'' but she's ''excited'' about her big day.
The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' actress got engaged to Karl Glusman last February and though she's excited about arranging their big day, it's a little bit overwhelming.
Asked about her wedding plans, she said: ''I'm planning, slowly but surely.
''It's a little intimidating, but I'm excited. And I'm just starting to put everything together. So...wish me luck!''
Zoe turned 30 last month and had a ''really mellow'' celebration with her family and friends that reminded her just how ''lucky'' she is.
She said: ''I kept my birthday really mellow. It was a simple dinner, but I had so many people and friends and family that I love with me.
''It was this beautiful reflection of the last 10 or so years of my life and a great validation of being on the right path. I looked around at these amazing people I have in my life and thought, 'How lucky am I?' It was a beautiful send-off into this new phase.''
The 'Big Little Lies' actress thinks this year marks a ''fresh start'' for her and she's planning to adopt a new way of working.
She told InStyle.com: ''It just feels like a big fresh start -- turning 30, getting married, writing on the show, producing. It's like everything's a level deeper than it used to be.
''[I want to be] doing less things, but doing them better. Instead of doing a bunch of projects, I'd like to develop one project, which takes longer, but feels so much more rewarding, especially when you're getting something made that probably wouldn't have been made otherwise.
''That, and then also just really trying to enjoy life and take the time to spend time with people who I love.''
Meanwhile, when she gets a break from work, Zoe loves drinking with her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars.
She said: ''Reese [Witherspoon] is definitely one of my favourite drinking buddies.
''We have a lot of dinners, a lot of good hangs, and there's always booze flowing. We like to get silly together. But really, all of my castmates are good drinking buddies. I love sitting down with Reese and Shailene [Woodley] and cracking open a beer.''
