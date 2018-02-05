Zoe Kravitz wants to ''give a voice'' to women undergoing sexual harassment who cannot speak up for themselves.
The 29-year-old actress joined many stars at the Golden Globes last month in wearing black to make a stand against the ongoing sexual harassment scandal within the industry, but has said that her decision to take part in the Time's Up movement came as she wanted to represent the women outside of Hollywood who are ''being forced to be quiet''.
She said: ''It is happening in every industry, women are being sexually harassed and being forced to take it because they are, say, single moms or immigrants. There are so many different kinds of situations where women are being forced to be quiet. For me, the idea of wearing black was to give a voice to those who didn't have one at that moment. It was just a dress, but it represented more.''
The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star also insisted that women should be valued for their ''brains and intuition'' rather than their beauty, although she added that ''feeling beautiful'' is important.
She continued: ''We have hearts, brains and intuition, and we have a lot of other things to put forward besides being beautiful. But feeling beautiful is really important because it helps you get through the day, to feel good about yourself. Being beautiful is the opening, not the be-all and end-all.''
Zoe believes having a supportive circle of loved ones is crucial to feeling ''safe''.
Speaking to the March issue of Fashion magazine, she said: ''I need to be around people I feel safe with, whether it's in a personal environment, a work environment or a creative environment. You need to be around people who support you no matter what so you are able to speak your mind and take chances. If you're afraid of failing, or afraid of being judged if you fail, it's hard to get to the good stuff.''
