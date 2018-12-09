Zoe Kravitz felt like an ''idiot'' acting on green screen in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'.

The 30-year-old actress portrays Leda Lestrange in the latest wizarding saga and though she initially felt uncomfortable about the special effects world, she grew to view the scenes as a ''wonderful gift''.

Talking to SciFiNow magazine, she said: ''That stuff is always tricky because you have to fully commit but you kind of feel like an idiot at the same time.

''I think it's a wonderful gift because you get to turn into your childhood self and remember what it's like when you're in your background using your imagination.''

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star recently admitted she gets ''nervous'' when she doesn't have another job lined up when she's about to complete a project.

She told the December issue of Elle magazine: ''If I don't have [the next] job lined up, I get nervous.

''It's irrational, maybe. But also good. When I was in high school, if a girl didn't like me, the first thing she'd say was, 'You think you're so cool because of your parents.'

''That carries into later life, like, 'Oh, you just got this part because your parents are this and that.'

''It's important to acknowledge that I got in the door easier because of them.

''Some kids work their whole lives and they can't even get an agent to call them back.

''That part was handed to me. People are always going to think that maybe you are who you are because of your family. So it's my responsibility to work harder.''