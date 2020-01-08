Zoe Kravitz enjoys the safety of her marriage to fellow actor Karl Glusman.
Zoe Kravitz enjoys the safety of her marriage to Karl Glusman.
The 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' star married the actor in June 2019, and she loves knowing occasional arguments won't damage their union.
In an interview with America's ELLE magazine, she said: ''I'm used to my family living in different cities, yet we stay close while all doing our own things.
''Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we've been together for a few years now, and we know where we are. If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out of the door. The commitment feels safe.''
Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actress reflected on growing up with her famous parents, singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet and felt particularly insecure living with her father in Miami.
Zoe said: ''I didn't like my new school. I didn't feel like I fit in anywhere, and I was surrounded by an enormous amount of beauty and posturing.
''I was a chunky, perfectly normal-looking 15 year old, but I had this remarkably beautiful skinny mother and a father who was dating a supermodel, and I felt short and ungainly.''
Zoe also revealed that she is ''vigilant'' after battling bulimia for 10 years.
She said: ''I'm OK now. But I am very vigilant. It's a disease, and I never let myself forget that.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
If you decide to marry, your hen do should be an event you only do...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
Malcolm Adecombi is not having such a good time in high school. He's constantly bullied...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...