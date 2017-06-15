Zoe Kravitz says Nicole Kidman used to take her to the movies when she was engaged to her father Lenny Kravitz.

The 28-year-old actress was reunited with Nicole when she starred opposite her and Reese Witherspoon in the hit HBO TV show 'Big Little Lies' and she was delighted to see her again.

Zoe can remember her trips to the cinema with the 'Moulin Rouge!' star when they all lived together in Miami following her moving out of her mother Lisa Bonet's house when she was 11 and she has nothing but love for Nicole.

Speaking to The EDIT, she said: ''I think Nicole forgot that no one knew that. I hadn't seen her in a long time before 'Big Little Lies' but there as point where we were all kind of living together. I was about 13 and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me.''

It was only earlier this year that Nicole, 49, confirmed she been engaged to rock god Lenny, 53, in an interview promoting 'Big Little Lies'.

The Oscar winner said: ''I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father. It's all in the family! I love Lenny; he's a great guy.''

Although being part of one of 2017's biggest shows of the year, Zoe believes casting has been a challenge for her in the past and revealed she was told she couldn't audition for a major superhero movie because the directors weren't going ''urban''.

She said: ''When my name is brought up in a casting office, I'm sure the fact that I'm black comes up in discussions.

''I just read a script in which there were two couples and one was written as black. When I talk to the directors, they said I should play the wife of the black guy.

''It's insane that they still think the black girl needs to be married to the black guy, and everyone else is white. Their thinking is so compartmentalised.''