Zoe Kravitz wore an 18 karat gold bra to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

The 30-year-old actress was one of the guests at the exclusive bash which took place following the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night (24.02.19) and was held in a custom-built space between the Wallis Annenberg Center and Beverly Hills City Hall and was hosted by Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones.

Zoe arrived in a sheer gold bra from the Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti collection and is worth $24,000.

The 'Big Little Lies' star paired the skimpy top with a long-line black Saint Laurent skirt as well as five platinum bracelets with diamonds ranging in value from $15,000 to $55,000 paired with three platinum rings covered in diamonds.

Zoe wasn't the only one to don jewellery from the prestigious brand at the glamorous event and Lady GaGa wore a diamond worn by Audrey Hepburn in 'Breakfast At Tiffany's'.

The 'A Star is Born' actress - who was nominated for Best Actress and won Best Original Song for the track 'Shallow' from the film - accessorised her black Alexander McQueen outfit with a 141-year-old, 128.54 carat yellow diamond from Tiffany, which was last worn over 50 years ago in a promotional photo shoot for the 1961 movie by the iconic late actress, and the prestigious jewellers were ''thrilled'' to see it round her neck.

Reed Krakoff, Tiffany & Co. chief artistic officer, said in a statement: ''Lady Gaga is the ultimate creator, innovator and rule breaker, and I'm thrilled that she will be wearing the legendary Tiffany Diamond on the awards show red carpet for the first time since it was discovered 141 years ago.''

Gaga's stylists, Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, based her entire look around her jewellery.

Speaking to Vogue.com, they said: ''For the Oscars we turned to designers who we have had a history with and who we consider as family. The creative process then really began with the jewellery in mind.''