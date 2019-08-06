Zoe Kravitz is creating a new make-up line with YSL Beauté.

The 30-year-old actress - who has been a face of the prestigious cosmetic brand since 2017 - took to Instagram to tease fans with a short video of her stirring up a red lip colour on Saturday (03.08.19), and now the star has revealed she has developed her own ''playful'' range for people to ''express themselves'' with.

She said: ''I've been working with YSL Beauté for a while now, and I really wanted to get more involved and more creative,'' she said. ''This collection is for anyone who wants to be playful; anyone who wants to express themselves.''

The range will see Zoe add her own personal touch to the classic Rouge Pur Couture lipsticks, which are already a bestseller for the brand, because they are one of her ''favourite'' products.

She told British Vogue: ''Rouge Pur Couture is one of my favourite products. The texture is so beautiful. It doesn't get too dry; it's not too shiny. It's kind of perfect.''

The short clip shows the 'Big Little Lies' star alongside pink and red hued test tubes, which could hint that Zoe's range will concentrate on classic colours for her upcoming collection.

Zoe simply captioned the clip: ''@YSLBEAUTY

#YSLBEAUTYXZOECOLLECTION ME + YSL BEAUTÉ!

STAY TUNED FOR MORE, SEPTEMBER 1ST (sic)''

Zoe previously revealedshe loves bold cosmetic looks, but will only opt for either a red lip or a smoky eye, and will never do both because she likes to keep her make-up ''timeless''.

She added: ''I am a lip or eye kind of a girl, I think it's one or the other. I love a red lip, I just think it's sexy and chic. And whether it's a smoky eye or just a liquid liner I love the shape of a cat eye.

''I think it's kind of timeless. I love the idea of a white T-shirt with a cat eye, it elevates everything. I'm kind of okay at doing it myself. The trick I've learned is doing it from the outside in, because I think it's hard to match the flicks otherwise.''