Zoe Kravitz has heaped praise on Nicole Kidman for raising two ''really really smart'' daughters.
Zoe Kravitz has heaped praise on Nicole Kidman's parenting skills.
The 51-year-old actress' 10-year-old daughter Sunday and seven-year-old Faith, her kids with husband Keith Urban, make cameo appearances in the new series of 'Big Little Lies', and Nicole's co-star has complimented her for bringing up two ''really really smart'' kids.
She said of her time on set with the girls: ''Yeah, they're around a lot and I sometimes can't tell when they're actually in a scene or just hanging out.
''But they're so sweet and really really smart. You can tell they were raised by Nicole Kidman.''
Zoe's father Lenny Kravitz, 54, was married to Nicole - who also has grown-up children, Connor and Isabella Cruise, 23 and 25 respectively, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - and Zoe said that she believes they are ''meant'' to be in ''each other's lives''.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I mean obviously me and Nicole are meant to be in each other's lives in one way or another.
''So, I'll take it however it comes.''
Though the 29-year-old actress didn't give away any details of what to expect from the second instalment of the award-winning HBO series, she did tease that: ''It's going to be really juicy, that's all I can tell you.''
Speaking about getting her children on camera, Nicole - who plays Celeste Wright - said recently: ''They were in as extras in Big Little Lies, which I've never told anyone, and I'm not being a big mouth.''
The second series of the show will feature Meryl Streep and the screen legend didn't even read the script before accepting the role of Nicole's character's mother-in-law.
Nicole said: ''She was like, 'I want to be in the coven.'''
Zoe's praise for Nicole's girls comes after the show's producer admitted she has been ''giving up things'' she wants for her children.
She said: ''The thing you really have to learn when you have children and a career - and particularly when you're an older mother - is the preciousness of time; and therefore trying to balance everything and be willing to say no to things. I want to be a good wife and a good mother, so that requires giving up things I want sometimes.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
If you decide to marry, your hen do should be an event you only do...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
Malcolm Adecombi is not having such a good time in high school. He's constantly bullied...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...