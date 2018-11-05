Zoe Kravitz has heaped praise on Nicole Kidman's parenting skills.

The 51-year-old actress' 10-year-old daughter Sunday and seven-year-old Faith, her kids with husband Keith Urban, make cameo appearances in the new series of 'Big Little Lies', and Nicole's co-star has complimented her for bringing up two ''really really smart'' kids.

She said of her time on set with the girls: ''Yeah, they're around a lot and I sometimes can't tell when they're actually in a scene or just hanging out.

''But they're so sweet and really really smart. You can tell they were raised by Nicole Kidman.''

Zoe's father Lenny Kravitz, 54, was married to Nicole - who also has grown-up children, Connor and Isabella Cruise, 23 and 25 respectively, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - and Zoe said that she believes they are ''meant'' to be in ''each other's lives''.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I mean obviously me and Nicole are meant to be in each other's lives in one way or another.

''So, I'll take it however it comes.''

Though the 29-year-old actress didn't give away any details of what to expect from the second instalment of the award-winning HBO series, she did tease that: ''It's going to be really juicy, that's all I can tell you.''

Speaking about getting her children on camera, Nicole - who plays Celeste Wright - said recently: ''They were in as extras in Big Little Lies, which I've never told anyone, and I'm not being a big mouth.''

The second series of the show will feature Meryl Streep and the screen legend didn't even read the script before accepting the role of Nicole's character's mother-in-law.

Nicole said: ''She was like, 'I want to be in the coven.'''

Zoe's praise for Nicole's girls comes after the show's producer admitted she has been ''giving up things'' she wants for her children.

She said: ''The thing you really have to learn when you have children and a career - and particularly when you're an older mother - is the preciousness of time; and therefore trying to balance everything and be willing to say no to things. I want to be a good wife and a good mother, so that requires giving up things I want sometimes.''