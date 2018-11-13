Zoe Kravitz has confessed that when she was a child she used a book of magic spells to try and make a boy fall in love with her, but it didn't work.
The 29-year-old actress confessed that when she was a child she used a book of magic spells to try and romantically capture her crush but the mystical plot didn't work.
When asked whether she believed in magic as a child, she told Time Out London magazine: ''A hundred per cent. I had a book about magic that I was very into and I tried to do spells. I tried to make a boy like me in sixth grade. It did not work. Maybe it's for the best. ''
Zoe stars as Leta Lestrange in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', which is set in the same universe as the 'Harry Potter' franchise, and the 'Big Little Lies' actress admitted that she ''begged'' her mother Lisa Bonet to buy her J.K. Rowling's wizarding books when she was younger.
The star - whose dad is rocker Lenny Kravitz - said: ''It was one of the first books that I read on my own. I remember the first book coming out and the sensation all over my school and me begging my mom to buy me this book. She was just happy that I wanted a book. I remember waiting in line at the bookstore for the new one. ''
Zoe was able to visit Hogwarts - the fictional castle which features in both franchises -while shooting the fantasy flick and, for her, the experience was simply ''amazing''.
She said: ''I got to go to Hogwarts and it was amazing. I read this book when I was a kid and saw it all so clearly and I so badly wanted to be at this school and now I'm here and seeing students of Hogwarts with their wands and capes and owls. It's surreal it felt like a dream came true.''
