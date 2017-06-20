Zoe Kravitz believes her blonde hair has given her ''anonymity''.

The 28-year-old actress recently underwent a drastic makeover, which saw her opt for a golden-coloured short pixie crop, and the star believes her new do makes it harder for people to recognise her when she is out in public.

Speaking about her transformation to Net-A-Porter's The Edit, the 'Big Little Lies' star said: ''People aren't quite used to it yet, so I have a little more anonymity.''

And the style icon - who is the daughter of music legend Lenny Kravitz - believes fashion and beauty are ''another medium'' for people to express themselves.

She said: ''Fashion is another medium to express yourself: this is how I feel today, this is the external representation of what's going on inside.''

And the star has revealed she uses her social media platforms to prove she doesn't wake up with ''perfect'' hair and make-up, and will gladly upload natural photographs of herself to the site.

She said: ''I don't want it only to be photoshopped photos of me, with perfect hair and make-up.

''It's important to let people know: I did not wake up like this.''

Zoe has revealed she has a ''very good relationship'' with fashion designer Alexander Wang because she ''loves'' him and his creations under his eponymous label.

Speaking about her bond with the 33- year-old creative mastermind, she said: ''I love him. And I love his clothes, so it's a very good relationship to have.''

Zoe also stars in 'Rough Night' alongside Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell, and Kate McKinnon, and she is proud of the comedy movie because she thinks it challenges the stereotype that all women do is sit at home experimenting with cosmetic products.

Speaking about the production, she said: ''I think it's good to see women behaving like that. We don't just sit at home doing our makeup and waiting for the boys to come home - we go hard ourselves sometimes.''