Zoë Kravitz's dog crashed the Golden Globes after party.

The 'Big Little Lies' star attended WME's post award show event with her pet pooch Scout, only for it to run away and into a crowd of people.

Sources revealed that Zoë's husband Karl Glusman had to retrieve the dog from amongst the partygoers, which included the likes of Golden Globe winners Quentin Tarantino, Joaquin Phoenix and Bong Joon Ho, the New York Post's Page Six column reports.

Rami Malek, Pharrell Williams, Sienna Miller, Leonardo Dicaprio and Ewan McGregor were just some of the stars attending the event at Chateau Marmont.

Zoë is incredibly close to her dog and even named a lipstick after her pooch last year.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actress previously admitted her ''cool'' parents - music legend Lenny Kravitz and 'The Cosby Show' star Lisa Bonet - made her feel insecure.

She said: ''When your mom and dad are both so cool but you're not, I think maybe that's where I get this idea that I'm really not cool. That has stuck with me for ever.''

Admitting she had a hard time ''loving herself'' during her teenage years, because she was ''intimidated'' by how beautiful her mother is, she added: ''I had a really hard time when I was 16, 17, 18. Just loving myself. My mother's a beautiful woman and I think, in some way, I felt intimidated by that sometimes ... I don't think it was about the fame, but I think it was definitely about being around that world, seeing that world. I felt pressured.''

And when she wasn't feeling the pressure from her mother, Zoe admits she sometimes struggled with her father being away on tour.

She confessed: ''He wasn't absent but he was working a lot. I didn't feel abandoned or anything. But when you're at that age and someone comes and goes, it feels like Santa Claus or something - it's this event.''