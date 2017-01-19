Reese Witherspoon is interested in making 'Legally Blonde 3' if a writer can come up with a ''great idea'' for her alter ego Elle Woods.
Reese Witherspoon is up for making 'Legally Blonde 3' if someone has a ''great idea'' for a story.
The 40-year-old actress' portrayal of dumb blonde-turned-lawyer Elle Woods in 2001 chick flick 'Legally Blonde' and the 2003 sequel 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde' is beloved by film fans and Reese insists she would be prepared to return to the character if the script was right.
Speaking to E! News at the Elle Woman in Television dinner at the Chateau Marmont, in Los Angeles, Reese said: ''We've thought about it. I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we'll do it. I do think it's a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now.''
And with a touch of feminism in the air, the Oscar-winning actress was asked what changes could be in store for females once President-elect Donald Trump takes up the White House from Friday (20.01.17).
She replied: ''It's a great privilege to be a woman in America. We have many rights and freedoms that a lot of women don't have all over the world. I try to celebrate that.''
Reese's next project, HBO dramedy series 'Big Little Lies', is based on Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel of the same name and deals with a group of women who bond over their shared experiences and struggles.
Reese - who as well as starring in the show also acted as a producer on it - is determined to use her craft to spread positive feminist messages into the world.
She said: ''I try to live that to its utmost, particularly the freedom of speech, being able to express myself, create shows like this to show how important women are in our world. That's what I try to focus on.''
Reese appears in 'Big Little Lies' with Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern as well as Adam Scott and Alexander Skarsgard.
