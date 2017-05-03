Zoe Ball thinks having more sex could help her to cope with the menopause.

The 46-year-old TV host separated from her DJ husband Fatboy Slim - whose real name is Norman Cook - in September 2016 after 18 years together and Zoe has now been dating cameraman Billy Yates since February.

Zoe has been struggling with the side-effects of the change of life, which include hot flushes and increased hair growth, but more lovemaking could be the answer as well as hormone replacement therapy (HRT) medication.

Speaking at comedian Sarah Millican's monthly event for Standard Issue magazine in London, Zoe confessed: ''I am hot and hairy. It's like my last hurrah. Is it going to get better? Do I do HRT or do I have the funny tea supplement?''

A member of the audience then told Zoe she should try having more sex with her new boyfriend.

And, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper, she replied: ''I have just left my marriage. OK, that's a good tip. HRT and more sex. I'll take that.''

Despite this, Zoe insisted she has been learning to deal with the effects of ageing over the last 12 months, saying she has started to prioritise comfort over style.

She shared: ''I'm starting to embrace older age. You stop caring so much, which is nice. The best thing is big pants and comfortable shoes.''

In the wake of their separation, Zoe and Norman - who have a 16-year-old son called Woody and a six-year-old daughter named Nelly - previously insisted they would remain friends and that their break-up was amicable.

In a statement confirming their split, they said: ''With great sadness we are announcing that we have separated. After many exciting adventures together over the last 18 years we have come to the end of our rainbow. We are still great friends and will continue to support each other and raise our beautiful children together, living next door but one.''