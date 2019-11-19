Zoe Ball has split from her boyfriend.

The 48-year-old DJ has ended her romance with Michael Reed in order to focus on two children, Woody, 18, and nine-year-old Nelly - who she has with ex-husband Norman Cook - and her work commitments, as well as continuing to come to terms with the suicide of her former partner Billy Yates two years ago.

A source said: ''They have split but it is very amicable.

''With all Zoe's had going on with Billy, work and Norman she's had so much to deal with and sadly a new relationship was too much. It wasn't possible.

''They remain friends but she's happily single and focusing on her kids and work.''

And Zoe's decision is said to have come as a relief to her friends, who thought the construction firm boss was using her for her fame.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Zoe knew deep down the relationship wasn't going anywhere.

''She enjoyed her time with Michael but came to the conclusion he wasn't a keeper, despite him believing they were getting serious.

''There were certain things she grew uncomfortable with, such as him wanting to become a model and act. Her close circle feared he was using her to enhance his own career.''

Zoe previously vowed to be more open with her family following Billy's tragic death.

She shared: ''It sounds obvious and so simple, but I've learnt that the biggest single act that we can all do to help someone who is really in trouble is to find the courage to ask that person how they are feeling.

''If you don't ask, you can't help. I will also be ­encouraging my own family and kids to talk about their feelings and hopefully the next generation will not feel trapped.''