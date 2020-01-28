Zoe Ball was ''in shock'' for two years after her partner's suicide.

The BBC Radio 2 DJ was left devastated when Billy Yates took his own life in May 2017 and had to take each day as it came.

She said: ''I believe I was in shock for two years afterwards. It's like you can't see beyond putting your feet on the floor and getting out of bed each day.''

Following the cameraman's death, Zoe has learned a lot more about mental health issues.

She added to Red magazine: ''Since losing Billy, I've met lots of people who've helped me have a better understanding of the complexities of mental health.

''But also, it's key to remember there is help available for people living with mental health issues and there is hope.''

Despite her devastation, Zoe - who has Woody, 19, and Nelly, 10, with ex-husband Norman Cook - could never give up on love

because even though it is painful to love it, it's also the ''most incredible feeling in the world''.

She said: ''You find it everywhere. It's in your friendships and your parents and your children and in music. Love fills your heart and it breaks your heart; it's so unpredictable, you don't know where it's going to come from.

''To feel love is the most incredible feeling in the world. To lose it will nearly end you and take you to your knees, but there's always more.

''You know, I look at my kids or my friends and think, 'I couldn't love you any more.' And then I do. Love just keeps on coming.''

The 49-year-old star candidly admitted she's given up alcohol and been able to ''forgive'' herself.

She said: ''I've done a lot of work on my issues with booze. I've been able to forgive myself.

''It's taken me a long time to grow up. There is help at hand with AA and other support networks.''