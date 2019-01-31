Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook is bisexual.

The 18-year-old son of the radio presenter and her ex-husband, DJ Fatboy Slim, has come out as bisexual in a candid interview, as he revealed his mother was shocked at first, but quickly realised she ''knew more bi people than she thought''.

In an interview with Boys By Girls magazine, Woody said: ''I told my mum and her first reaction was: 'You can't be, you like girls?'. I got her to look back upon her group of friends and she started to realise she knew more bi people than she thought. I think it was a bigger thing in her time.

''Some people assume it's an in-between before you are gay. But really, it's a thing on its own.''

The teen model and aspiring actor says he's known about his sexuality for three years and first realised he was bisexual when he was at a party and he made the confession ''as a laugh''.

He said: ''One day I was at a party, and there was this girl I really liked who said: 'It's a shame you're not a girl, I'm only really into girls it's great being gay.' And I said 'Yeah, I'm gay too, I'm bisexual.' I just said it as a laugh at the time, but then the next day I woke up and thought, 'Why did I say that?' And then, the more I thought about it I thought; 'Oh my God, that explains everything.'''

Woody admits he's had ''a bit of s**t'' from some of his classmates at school over his sexuality, but insists his friends and family have been incredibly supportive of him.

The teen is yet to go on a date with a boy, and says he's currently ''more attracted'' to girls.