Zoe Ball has developed a ''passion'' for gardening.

The 49-year-old DJ - who has children Woody, 19, and Nelly, 10, with ex-husband Norman Cook - loves being outside because it gives her time to ''reflect'', while she goes out running when she's having a ''wonky'' day.

She said: ''Living right by the South Downs is like having my own bit of heaven.

''I've also developed a passion for gardening.

''I'm still a novice but I really enjoy the joy it can bring.

''Just pottering around my garden - it's a good place to reflect.

''Running also helps with what I call my wonky days - just getting out in the sunshine with some tunes to clear my head. I'm not great at it, but I'm giving it a go.''

The BBC Radio 2 DJ has kept a diary for decades but thinks she needs to expand on the book and write down more of her thoughts and feelings.

She told OK! Magazine: ''I've kept a diary since I was 18.

''Not so much for emotions but for events.

''They're helpful for remembering some of the incredible adventures I've had and folk I've been lucky enough to meet.

''I don't keep a journal as such, but it's something I might start doing.

''I've had friends tell me it's such a great way to get your thoughts and feelings in order and bring about some clarity.''

Zoe loves her radio job and has been overjoyed with the guests on her show.

She said: ''Barbra Streisand is a goddess. She was everything I could have hoped for - funny, sassy and a joy.

''Harry Styles played live recently and we had to bolt down the doors because of the amount of people wanting to see him.

''Having the whole cast of 'Gavin and Stacey' was special too.

''We have a James Bond cast show coming soon with Daniel Craig. I'm counting down the days.''