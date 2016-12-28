Zoe Ball has been sober for six months.

The 46-year-old TV presenter has had a tough few months after she split from her husband Norman Cook - also known as Fatboy Slim - in September following 17 years together and she's thrilled she's made it to half a year without booze.

Taking to her Instagram account, Zoe uploaded a photograph of ''congrats on making it six months'' alongside the caption: ''Not always easy but feels good #gratitude #sobriety #calmness #strength #justfortoday #love #merrychristmastome love & gratitude to some special people who have helped me stay strong xxxxxxxxxx (sic)''

The 53-year-old DJ - who met the blonde star in the early 90s and has kids Woody, 16, and Nelly, six, with her - announced he had split from Zoe three months ago but was adamant they were still ''great friends.''

He said at the time: ''With great sadness we are announcing that we have separated. After many exciting adventures together over the last 18 years we have come to the end of our rainbow.

''We are still great friends and will continue to support each other and raise our beautiful children together, living next door but one.''

Problems are said to have began in August, when they terminated a trip to Ibiza early following a row over how much she was going out and drinking.

The source explained at the time: ''There was a row about her drinking and it all came out then. Zoe is supposed to be dry but she has been going out drinking more and more with girlfriends.''

After they separated, Zoe was still living at the family's home in Brighton so she could help raise the children but she has now moved down the road.

The couple split previously in 2013, but later reconciled.