Zhang Ziyi has joined 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'.

The 38-year-old actress has signed up to star in the hotly-anticipated movie and will also have a further feature in Warner Bros. Monsterverse, joining Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown, who have already been announced to star in the flick.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but it has been revealed that the upcoming movie will be set many years after the events of the original film.

Michael Dougherty will direct whilst Dougherty and Zach Shields penned the script.

Ziyi's character has been described as ''a key figure in the covert, creature-cataloging Monarch organisation'', who is also expected to make an appearance in 'Godzilla vs Kong', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' is set to be released on March 22, 2019 whilst 'Godzilla vs Kong' is expected to be unveiled in 2020.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown previously revealed she is very ''excited'' for her debut film role to be in 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'.

The 12-year-old actress said: ''It's my first movie. I'm really excited and that's really all I can say, but it's going to be great! I just had a really incredible connection with the director [Michael Dougherty]. I had a great meeting with him and you know, I just really love him.''

It looks like things are finally picking up for the sequel as it was thrown into chaos previously when Gareth Edwards announced he would no longer be doing the follow-up to his 2014 reboot after an amicable split with Warner Bros. and Legendary.