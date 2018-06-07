Ziggy Marley has teamed with Paramount Pictures to make a new musical biopic about his late father, reggae legend Bob Marley.
Ziggy Marley is developing a musical biopic on his late reggae legend father Bob Marley.
The 49-year-old star has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to tell the story of his dad Bob's incredible career and life, which was tragically cut short by cancer in 1981 when he was just 36.
The film will show how Bob brought reggae music into the mainstream with hits like 'One Love', 'No Woman, No Cry', 'Could You Be Loved' and 'Buffalo Soldier' and, despite the discrimination he experienced in his native Jamaica because his father was Caucasian, his commitment to improving his home country. Bob went on to sell over 75 million records worldwide.
Ziggy - whose mother is Bob's widow Rita Marley - is a successful musician and producer in his own right, winning multiple Grammy Awards, and he first became interested in music when his father allowed him to sit in on studio recording sessions when he was just 10 years old.
Ziggy - who is the band leader of Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers - produced the video 'Bob Marley & The Wailers: Easy Skanking' in Boston 1978 and was an executive producer on the documentaries 'Bob Marley Legend Remixed', 'Marley' and 'Marley Africa Roadtrip'.
