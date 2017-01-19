Zendaya wears sweatpants ''99 per cent'' of the time.

The 20-year-old actress and fashion designer - who launched her clothing line Daya by Zendaya in November 2016 - has revealed her style depends on how lazy she feels, although she has admitted she chooses to wear a tracksuit set from her label almost every day.

Speaking about her wardrobe choices, the brunette beauty said: ''In many ways, I have different facets of my life and lifestyle and what I do, and I think that is reflected in my clothing brand, Daya. It's a way of hitting all those points of who I am. On a day-to-day basis, what I wear depends on how lazy I am. Ninety-nine per cent of the time I wear sweatpants, which is why I have so many sweats and jumpsuits in my collection.''

And the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star has revealed she wanted her fashion range to be more than just eye-catching garments but also a means to promote ''self-love and empowerment''.

She explained: ''I can't promote self-love and body empowerment and not have a clothing line that reflects that. My point was to make Daya more than fashion. In many ways, designing is very similar to making music. It all falls under having a vision and trying to execute that vision.''

Meanwhile, Zendaya has hinted she has an unhealthy diet because she smothers her food in Nutella, she munches on noodles for lunch and she doesn't drink water but relies on a sweet juice to re-hydrate.

Speaking about her eating plan to HarpersBazaar.com, she said: ''I've never been a breakfast person. I love breakfast food, just not at breakfast time. I'll eat breakfast food, but it must have some Nutella on it: pancakes, berries, and Nutella.

''It's bad but because I work so much, sometimes I forget to eat. I snack throughout the day, though, especially if I'm on set where there is craft service. My go-to is a cup of noodles with hot sauce. I know it's bad for me. People are like, 'Zendaya, it's high in sodium!' but it's what I want to eat ... And I hate water. I'm a juice drinker but not fancy-people juice. Like Tropicana or lemonade - not fancy.''