Zendaya was willing to ''wait for the right thing'' before accepting a role in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

The 20-year-old actress stars alongside Tom Holland in the superhero movie - but admitted she previously rejected a number of job offers prior to taking the part of Michelle 'MJ' Jones in the Jon Watts-directed film.

Zendaya explained: ''There were a lot of opportunities that weren't really what I wanted to do.

''I think a lot of people look at me in a certain way because I've been on the Disney Channel a long time.''

Zendaya felt that because of her background in children's TV, she needed to be extra careful with her career choices.

She told Variety magazine: ''I would much rather have one line in a great movie than be the lead of a s***ty one. I wanted to wait for the right thing.''

And Jon feels Zendaya has the potential to become one of the best-known faces in the movie business.

He said: ''I'm so happy I got to put her in my movie early, before she becomes the biggest actress in Hollywood.''

Despite this, Zendaya was still forced to go through a secretive casting process before she was handed the role of MJ.

Zendaya recalled: ''Everything was super secretive. I wasn't supposed to know that it was 'Spider-Man.'

''But I have good agents. I found out, and I was like, 'Hell yeah, I want to be part of that.'''

The actress also chose not to wear make-up for her audition, saying it's something she wasn't allowed to do during her real-life school years.

She shared: ''When I was 15, I wasn't allowed to wear makeup in school.''