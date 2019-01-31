Zendaya is reportedly in talks to join the 'Dune' remake.

The 22-year-old actress is in negotiations to join the cast of Denis Villeneuve's film adaption of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel, joining a growing and stellar cast that already includes Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista.

'The Greatest Showman' star is set to star as Chani, the love interest for Timothee's character Paul Atreides.

The plot sees villainous Baron Harkonnen (Skarsgard) and his nephew Glossu 'Beast' Rabban (Bautista), whose family once ruled desert planet Arrakis, battle Atreides as he leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign of the planet which is the only source of the drug melange - also known as ''the spice'' - which is vital to space travel and the most sought after commodity in the universe.

Rebecca Ferguson is set to portray Lady Jessica, Atreides' mother.

Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter will produce the project, and Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert will executive produce.

Legendary acquired the film and TV rights in 2016 after signing a deal with Herbert's estate for his iconic tome.

The original 1984 movie featured Francesca Annis as Lady Jessica and Kyle MacLachlan as Atreides, whilst Sir Patrick Stewart and Sting also appeared in the film, which was directed by David Lynch.

Villeneuve previously admitted 'Dune' is his ''dream project'' as he was obsessed with the original film growing up.

He said: ''I had been wanting to do sci-fi for a very long time; '2001: A Space Odyssey' is a movie that really impressed me as a teenager and also 'Blade Runner'. 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' is also one of my favourites. I'm always looking for sci-fi material, and it's difficult to find original and strong material that's not just about weaponry. A long-standing dream of mine is to adapt 'Dune'.''

Filming is due to commence in Budapest and Jordan in spring.