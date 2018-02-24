Zendaya thinks the live version of 'Rewrite the Stars' from 'The Greatest Showman' will sound ''terrible''.

The 21-year-old actress - who stars as Anna Wheeler in the new movie musical by Michael Gracey about P.T Barnum - performs a love ballad with Zac Efron in the film and she has revealed that shooting the song was quite difficult but fun.

Speaking on 'Side by Side' on Amazon Music, Zendaya said: ''When you see it visually come together it was a fun thing to shoot - but I really don't want to hear the live recording of us whilst we're swinging in the air, singing the song because we sound terrible!

''We're slamming into each other and running around, that's not the version you want to hear!

''But when you put the version we recorded with the visual of the movie, it's really beautiful - and the fact that's all in the air is a bit of a metaphor the whole idea of being wrapped up in the stars and in your fantasy of what you think could be possible.''

The film tells the story of the American showman, politician, and businessman remembered for promoting celebrated hoaxes and for founding the Barnum & Bailey Circus, who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Zendaya also stars alongside Michelle Williams and Hugh Jackman, who admitted it was hard for him to sing 'From Now On' without crying.

He said: ''It was really difficult for me to get through [recording] this without crying. Sometimes as an actor you hope you get the emotion on the day, my worry on this song was I hope I'll be able to sign the song because it's such a beautifully written song, another anthem of someone who's made a mistake but is even a glimmer of hope of a second chance by friends, who give him a second chance he might not even deserve.

''To me that theme I find very moving and the whole song is so beautiful, but it just immediately touched me in my heart.''