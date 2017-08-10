Zendaya has hinted 'K.C. Undercover' is to an end after three seasons.

The 20-year-old actress was cast in the lead role of the show in 2015 and, after she recently found big screen success in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', Zendaya admitted she ''assumes'' there are no plans for further episodes of the Disney Channel show as she wants to branch out further.

Asked whether the programme is ending, she admitted: ''I'm assuming so. I'm growing up, and there's a lot of other things I want to do in my career.''

Zendaya explained that the character herself is also ''growing up'', and pointed to references to her moving on to college in the current third season that suggested it was time to draw the programme to a close.

She added: ''K.C.'s, you know, she's growing up, she's becoming a young woman, and there's been a lot of talk this season about her going to college. So, I think so.''

The programme follows high school maths genius K.C. Cooper, who joins her spy parents working for the Organisation, with each episode seeing them battle with everyday family issues alongside saving the nation on secret missions.

Veronica Dunne - who co-stars opposite Zendaya in the show as K.C.'s best friend Marisa Clark - has also had her say on its future, and admitted she would be ''happy'' if the ending of the third series was the curtain call for the show as a whole.

She added: ''We had such a great run and everyone's growing up. I can't answer that for sure, but if it was [ending], I think it'd just be a great way to end this season, and end this show, because it's come to a great end and a beautiful family has grown up. So, I'm happy about it either way.''

The third series is currently airing on the Disney Channel following its premiere last month.