Zendaya took to social media after her Tommy Hilfiger Paris Fashion Week show to thank all the ''iconic women'' who allowed her to 'exist' in the world of fashion.
The 22-year-old actress showed off her Tommy Hilfiger collaboration, TommyXZendaya, in a runway show at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend and admitted the size-inclusive show still feels like a ''dream''.
The 'Greatest Showman' star shared a collection of images on Instagram featuring the likes of Grace Jones, Debra Shaw, Pat Cleveland, Veronica Webb, Beverly Johnson, and Beverly Peele, all of whom walked in her show alongside younger stars such as Winnie Harlow and Jourdan Dunn.
She captioned the post: ''I'm still not truly convinced the other night really happened, cause that's how dreams feel. Our show was a celebration and appreciation for all of the iconic women who fearlessly pioneered and opened doors that are the very reason I'm able to exist in this space.
''So to every woman on that stage and the many others who weren't, we love you, we see you and we thank you. (sic)''
The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actress debuted her collection - which is available from size 4 to 24 - at Paris's Theatre du Champs Elysees with a runway that was filled exclusively with models of colour.
Speaking backstage at the show said: ''I want to make a show inspired by the women who made it possible for me to be in the position where I am now. Honestly, I just wanted to say 'thank you' to them through this show.
''I said to Tommy, 'If we do a show, this is what it needs to be about.' And Tommy said, 'Great. Go for it.' And he actually meant it. I mean, look.''
