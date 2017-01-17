The 20-year-old star hasn't had time to furnish her California pad thanks to her busy filming schedule for upcoming movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"I've been living in New York for a movie shoot and I haven't had time to decorate my house," she tells Harper's Bazaar magazine. "It is literally empty. I have this big, beautiful house and no furniture. My bed is on the floor. I have a couch and a bed, and that's pretty much it, so we (my roommates and I) end up sitting on the island in my kitchen or on my bed."

But at least she isn't living alone: "I have a lot of people who live there," she shares. "They're all family - one of my sisters, my niece, and my cousins, who are both older than me. I love having people around me; I don't like being in a big house by myself."

And the young actress is in no rush to fill her home with furniture: "I actually wake up and I'm happy, the sun is shining, and I'll knock on my niece's door and be like, 'Good morning, I love you'. It's great," she smiles. "I live with people who understand boundaries because they're all my family and we're pretty close.

"We're all young. We have our own things going on. They have their jobs, I have my jobs. I'm one of those people who don't like to be alone, just left alone. Do you know what I mean? I like to have the option of being around somebody."